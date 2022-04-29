Tanzania: Govt Works On Addressing Shortage of Health Workers

HEALTH Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu has assured that the government is working hard to address 50 per cent deficit of health professionals in the country.

The government's efforts intend to improve services and make more Tanzanians access the health care services.

The minister said the number of Tanzanians getting diagnostic services is relatively low, as it stands at 43 percent while only 53 percent of the country's population gets treatment services.

"The government has already shown intent of increasing this number, whereby it has already issued permit forrecruiting 10,285 new staff. My ministry will ensure that the posts are advertised and no nepotism in the recruitment process," she insisted.

MsMwalimu said this in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday when she was gracing the launching of a five-year Country Cooperative Strategy (CCS) between Tanzania and the World Health organization (WHO).

She said the government is gearing up to improve primary health care services and access.

"In the primary health care, we want to employ more staff and increase equipment to support mother and child healthcare. This is after it was learnt that more than 90 per cent of pregnant women attend clinics, yet some children are born with HIV and Syphilis infections. This suggests that more has to be done to protect children from being infected with the diseases,"

Another area that the government focuses on is to improve record management in hospitals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, she said the government will come with rules, regulations and strategies to implement the envisaged Universal Health Coverage through insurance schemes.

"The government is also planning to focus more on diagnostic services, laboratory services and radiology and put more emphasis on increasing facilities for serving patients effectively," she added.

He acknowledged that health facilities in cities were overwhelmed by a big number of people seeking medical services, thus underscored the need for giving them priority in allocation of more staff.

"A normal health center in Dar es Salaam can serve up to 500 women to deliver, while regional hospitals in other parts of the country have recorded below 50 women who delivered. This means we should balance between number of staff at health facility and the demand for services." She argued.

For her part, WHO's representative DrTigestMengestu said that the newly launched strategy, which will be implemented form 2022 to 2027, is part of the global health commitment to support Tanzania achieve its mission of attaining high quality health service and improvelivelihood to its people.