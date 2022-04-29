Tanzania: NMB's Jasiri Bond Goes for Listing Today

NMB Bank Jasiri Bond is expected to be listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

The three-year bond was successfully oversubscribed three times to 74.27bn/- after a month of sales--between February and March--where the lender sought to raise 25bn/- from the public.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate net proceeds from the Jasiri bond will be used for lending to small and medium-sized women-owned businesses or those businesses whose products and services directly impact a woman.

The listing of the Jasiri bond will bring the number of NMB, one of the leading banks in the country to two after another three years bond with a 10 per cent coupon rate that matured in July.

Also, there are two Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) bonds for five years each maturing in the next year and 2024 with coupon rates of 11.79 and 13.46 per cent respectively.

Zan Securities CEO, Mr Raphael Masumbuko said oversubscription showed capital market vibrancy in the country which has a good absorption capacity to accommodate large debt issuances.

"Furthermore, the recent Treasury bond coupon reduction will make the market more interested in corporate debt issues since they are benchmarked above government securities," said Mr Masumbuko in Zan's Weekly Market Wrap-ups.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) recently reduced the coupon rate for the 2-year Treasury bond from 7.82 to 7.6 per cent, while the 5-year bond will attract a fixed coupon rate of 8.6 per cent from the previous 9.18 per cent.

More or less in the same vein, the 7-year government bond will now carry a fixed coupon rate of 9.48 per cent per - a drop from 10.08 per cent - while the ten-year bond will attract an interest of 10.25 per cent per from 11.44 per cent.

BoT's new coupon rate for the 15-year T-bond is 11.15 per cent, from 13.50 per cent, while the 20-year and 25-year bonds rates are 12.1 and 12.56 per cent respectively.

Initially, the 20-year bond had its coupon rate fixed at 15.49 per cent per annum, while the 25-year bond - which was launched last August - had a return rate fixed at 15.95 per cent.

Nevertheless, NMB said they want to walk the talk in drawing attention to the challenges women entrepreneurs face in the country while creating a new asset class for investors who want to help create sustainable solutions to women's economic empowerment.

Thus, the lender applied and received approval from Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) to extend a greenshoe option from 15bn/- to the entire oversubscription amount.