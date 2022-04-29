Tanzania: TRA Issues Amnesty for Illegally Imported Cars

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has issued an amnesty on interest and penalties for motor vehicles imported into the country without following customs procedures.

In its statement, TRA said it issued the amnesty with an aim to build a good working relationship with the respective taxpayers.

Similarly, the amnesty aims in helping them to comply and at the same time obtain proper records the concerning motor vehicles.

That was issued on Tuesday by a TRA report informing the public that they have issued the amnesty to vehicles that were brought into the country without following the custom procedures.

"The aim of the amnesty is to enable the concerned taxpayers to comply with paying only the tax assessed without penalties and interests," the TRA notice said.

The amnesty is for two months starting on Monday to the end of June.

Also, the TRA report indicated that the amnesty issued will include only those vehicles that were imported into the country without following customs procedures that were for the transit to the neighboring countries but remained in the country contrary to the laws that were brought in the country under temporary importation permits and overstayed.

The amnesty comes in accordance with section 70(2) of the tax administration Act 2015 as revised in the finance Act 2921 together with section 249of the East African Customs Management Act of 2004which gives the Commissioner General the authority to waive interest and penalty where it needed.

On the other hand, the TRA has urged all the concerned taxpayers to go forward and take advantage of this amnesty to pay the assessed tax only within the prescribed time.