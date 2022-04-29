Uganda Ready to Support the Fight Against Terrorism

Maputo — Uganda has expressed its will to support Mozambique in fighting terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where, since October 2017, islamist terrorists have murdered nearly 3,000 civilians and displaced over 800,000, Radio Mozambique reported on Wednesday.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced Uganda's willingness to help combat terrorism in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where he is paying a three day State visit, at the invitation of his counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

Nyusi said that Uganda's support will be channeled to the veterans of the country's liberation war who are now part of the local militias, assisting the Mozambican armed forces in Cabo Delgado.

"Uganda is already supporting Mozambique logistically and one of the purposes of this visit is to thank the sister country," Nyusi said addressing a joint press conference between the two leaders shortly after the official talks between the delegations of the two countries. "I also do this on behalf of the war veterans. President Museveni knows many of them very well."

The Ugandan leader, Nyusi declared, also intends to support agro-industrial development projects in Montepuez district, in Cabo Delgado, for the liberation war veterans. He said that the two sides want to move forward and the areas to be used have already been chosen.

Nyusi pointed out that space is not a problem. There are some neighbouring countries which are smaller than Mozambique, but they record abundant yields and Uganda has a great experience, he claimed.

For his part, Museveni said that friendship ties between the two countries must be transmitted to the future generations, through the implementation of sustainable development projects.

"Mozambique has vast tracts of land for agriculture and the overall idea is to bring farming tools and tractors, and create associations in partnership with the war veterans," declared Museveni.

On Wednesday, the two countries signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in various fields of cooperation especially agriculture, trade and investment, youth and employment.