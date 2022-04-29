Mozambique: Covid-19 - Eight New Cases, No Deaths and Four Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported eight new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This brings the total number of new cases reported over the past week to 30, or slightly more than four a day.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,311,366 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 585 of them in the previous 24 hours.

577 of the tests yielded negative results, while the eight positive results brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,375.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.2 per cent on Tuesday to 1.37 per cent on Wednesday.

In the same 24 hour period, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of patients under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained three, two in Tete and one in Zambezia. One of these patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

On Wednesday there were four recoveries from Covid-19 (two in Tete, one in Inhambane and one in Maputo province). Thus the total number of recoveries rose to 223,110, which is slightly less than 99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 56 on Tuesday to 60 on Wednesday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 22; Cabo Delgado, 18; Maputo city, seven; Sofala, five; Manica, three; Zambezia, two; and one each in Tete, Nampula and Inhambane. There were no active cases in Niassa or Maputo province.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 11,770 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,828,218. This is 90.9 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

14,773,037 people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 338,790 have received booster doses.