Angola to Increase Cooperation With Sierra Leone, Togo

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda expressed availability to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone and Togo for the benefit of their respective peoples.

Angolan Head of State expressed this intention, in congratulatory messages, on the occasion of another anniversary of the independence of Sierra Leone and Togo, on Wednesday, 27 April.

The congratulations of the President of the Republic were addressed to his counterparts from Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio and Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, respectively.

Message to the King of the Netherlands

Likewise, the Angolan statesman sent a message of congratulations to King Guilherme Alexandre of the Netherlands, ahead of the 27th of April.

This event, April 27, is celebrated in the Netherlands as King's Day.

"I am delighted at the high level of development achieved by your country, whose foundations allow to build cooperative relations between the Republic of Angola and the Netherlands, with important advantages for both sides", wrote the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.