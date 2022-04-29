Angolan President Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço sent on Wednesday a message his Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, Angop has learnt.

In the message delivered by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, João Lourenço expresses solidarity with the Congolese people and the government.

The note states that the Angolan President also expresses interest in deepening bilateral and multilateral relations.

Angola and the DRC held the 10th Session of the Great Joint Commission, in Kinshasa, between October 27 and 29, 2021, during which they signed a Cooperation Agreement on Commercial field.

The two countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, sharing 2,511 kilometers of border.

Both nations have been in regular contact on issues related to peace, stability and security in the region.