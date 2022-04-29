Angola Reiterates Support for Strengthening of World's Peace Building Actions

Luanda — Angola has reiterated its permanent support for the work performed by UN Commission for Consolidation of Peace.

The country's commitment was expressed by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, on Wednesday in New York.

The official was delivering her speech at the high level meeting of the General Assembly on Financing for Consolidation of Peace, according to a press release from the Permanent Mission of Angola to UN reached ANGOP.

Esmeralda Mendonça highlighted the engagement in preventive diplomacy as crucial to avoid conflicts, contributing to the sustainability of peace in the regions of SADC, ECCAS and ICGLR in partnership with United Nations agencies.

According to her, it reflects the importance that Angola attaches to the multilateral cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development.

Mendonça said that the country's commitment is recorded in other great regional decision centers, in search for consensus for conflict resolution through dialogue.

Also, as for the priorities of the Foreign Policies, the official said that the country has been carrying out, at regional and international level, actions to encourage sustainable development and the economic stability aimed to reduce the social inequalities and thus the eventual conflicts.

"We are aware that the achievement of this goal will require major financing by Member States and their International partners", concluded the official.

The high level meeting will help push to the possible solutions and commitment to addressing the identified funding gap.