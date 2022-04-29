Angola: Preliminary Data Show 14 Million Voters in Angola

Luanda — At least 14 million citizens took part in Ex-Officio Electoral Registration ahead of 2022 general elections scheduled for August in Angola.

The preliminary data were released by minister of Territory Administration Marcy Lopes on Wednesday in Luanda.

Marcy Lopes was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Fourth Cabinet Council Meeting, chaired by the president João Lourenço, adding that they (data) are still in the processing stage of the database itself.

According to him, the figure will fluctuate in view of the need to take away the deceased - believed to be in high number - and those with political and civil rights suspended for being sentenced to jail.

To this purpose, Marcy Lopes added, the provisional data will be forwarded to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) for preparatory work related to electoral process.

On the other hand, the official put at 18,000 the number of the Angolans residing overseas as having joined the Ex-Officio Registration process, with stress to South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Netherlands, Namibia, Portugal, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

In Angola, the process, which started on September 23, 2021 and completed on April 7, 2022, covered all the country's 18 provinces.