Nigeria: I'm Not a Drug Baron - Obi Cubana - Reveals Source of Wealth

29 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has said he is not a drug baron as is being insinuated on some online media platforms.

In a statement, yesterday, Cubana warned those using his picture to illustrate drug baron reports to desist from doing so or prepare to face legal action.

Cubana insisted that he is a reputable businessman with a verifiable interest in several sectors of the economy and warned that any attempt to rubbish his reputation will be challenged in the law court.

