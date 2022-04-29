South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 29, 2022

Pixabay, Pixabay, Steve Biko Foundation, Wikipedia
Covid-19 vaccines, handcuffs, late black consciousness leader Steve Biko, South African flag (file photo).
29 April 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Covid-19 Fifth Wave May Have Arrived Earlier Than Expected

Health Minister Joe Phaala has confirmed that there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases. According to reports, the minister said that consultations with scientists revealed that the fifth wave would probably hit the country in the middle of May or early in June, 2022. The minister said his department needs to assess whether the increase in cases means that the fifth wave arrived earlier. The department will be monitoring daily infections and the next seven days will provide a clearer indication if indeed the country has entered the fifth wave.

Lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Arrested In Court

Advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four defendants in the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder trial, was arrested and handcuffed in the  North Gauteng High Court after proceedings in the trial yesterday. The arrest drew the attention of top cop  General Fannie Masemola, who is requesting feedback from  Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. Teffo has been arrested on previous occasions - reportedly twice in November 2021 - for a labour-related matter and on an alleged trespassing and assault charge. Teffo's arrest  has caused the postponement of the Meyiwa trial until the end of May 2022.

Steve Biko Statue Defaced in East London - Again

The statue of black consciousness leader Steven Bantu Biko in front of the East London City Hall, has been defaced with blue paint. The statue was erected in 1997. Biko died in police detention, on September 12, 1977. A Buffalo City official said:  "We are working with law enforcement agencies who will hopefully activate CCTV cameras in front of the City Hall to make a breakthrough. Also, our Heritage Department is working on the matter to solve it and restore it's dignity."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X