South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 29, 2022

Cape Town —

Covid-19 Fifth Wave May Have Arrived Earlier Than Expected

Health Minister Joe Phaala has confirmed that there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases. According to reports, the minister said that consultations with scientists revealed that the fifth wave would probably hit the country in the middle of May or early in June, 2022. The minister said his department needs to assess whether the increase in cases means that the fifth wave arrived earlier. The department will be monitoring daily infections and the next seven days will provide a clearer indication if indeed the country has entered the fifth wave.

Lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Arrested In Court

Advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four defendants in the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder trial, was arrested and handcuffed in the North Gauteng High Court after proceedings in the trial yesterday. The arrest drew the attention of top cop General Fannie Masemola, who is requesting feedback from Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. Teffo has been arrested on previous occasions - reportedly twice in November 2021 - for a labour-related matter and on an alleged trespassing and assault charge. Teffo's arrest has caused the postponement of the Meyiwa trial until the end of May 2022.

Steve Biko Statue Defaced in East London - Again

The statue of black consciousness leader Steven Bantu Biko in front of the East London City Hall, has been defaced with blue paint. The statue was erected in 1997. Biko died in police detention, on September 12, 1977. A Buffalo City official said: "We are working with law enforcement agencies who will hopefully activate CCTV cameras in front of the City Hall to make a breakthrough. Also, our Heritage Department is working on the matter to solve it and restore it's dignity."