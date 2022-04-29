Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar

press release

The Republic of Madagascar has assumed, on 23 February 2022, the Presidency of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) for a one-year term. As part of his Presidency, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr Richard Randriamandrato, is on an official visit, from 28 April to 30 April 2022, in Mauritius.

In this context, Minister Randriamandrato met the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, today at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo highlighted the strong friendship and fraternal ties that exist between Mauritius and Madagascar. Both countries, he added, share the willingness and commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and herald new avenues of cooperation.

He dwelt on the need to strengthen a multifaceted regional security architecture based on maritime security, food and nutritional security and health security. Increasing intra-regional trade, mobility and connectivity and seeking new technical and financial partnerships were on the agenda of discussions, he indicated.

Minister Ganoo underlined that both parties also evoked the possibility of importation of certain foodstuffs, grains and fruits from Madagascar. He further called for a conducive and a win-win situation so that investors from Mauritius continue to invest in Madagascar hence promoting the economic development of both countries.

For his part, Minister Randriamandrato highlighted that Mauritius and Madagascar are neighbouring countries connected through common historical and human linkages. According to him, the existing collaboration and bilateral ties between both countries should be further consolidated in areas of mutual benefit.

He indicated that talks with Minister Ganoo focused on maritime security, investment in agriculture, the Ukraine-Russia war, and the risks of inflation, amongst others.

During his visit, Minister Randriamandrato will also meet the Secretary General of the IOC for a working session to discuss the organisation's orientations and the implementation of the decisions taken during the IOC Summit held last year.