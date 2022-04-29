Mauritius: Forty Children Receive Optical Glasses From the National Empowerment Foundation

press release

The National Empowerment Foundation (NEF), operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, organised, today, at its headquarters in Port-Louis, a Ceremony of distribution of optical glasses to children from families registered under the Social Register of Mauritius.

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; the Chairman of the NEF, Dr Mohamud Raffick Sorefan; and other personalities were present at the event.

In her address, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo reiterated Government's commitment to eradicate poverty and provide the right support to vulnerable families. She recalled that the initiative for the provision of free optical glasses for those aged up to 21 years old from families registered under the Social Register of Mauritius was announced in the 2021-2022 Budget.

In that context, she explained that the children had undergone free vision tests before the adequate glasses could be distributed to each one of the them. The Minister added that it was just the beginning of this endeavour and other distributions of the optical glasses would be held soon.

The Minister pointed out also that education was one of the five essential tools to assist the most vulnerable groups, as highlighted in the Marshall Plan against Poverty. The other four elements are financial support, training of beneficiaries, housing facilities and cultivating family values. She called on parents to take their responsibility and ensure that their children can avail of all facilities provided by Government to complete their schooling and even pursue higher studies.

Moreover, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo dwelt on the extension of the eligibility criteria of families on the Social Register of Mauritius to those earning Rs 10,500 monthly, compared to Rs 9,520 previously. She mentioned too the establishment of the National Database for Vulnerable Groups, with the objective of providing support to families whose monthly income was between Rs 10,501 and Rs 14,000.

According to the Minister, the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the conflict and Ukraine and the rising prices of commodities were severely impacting the economic situation. She reassured, however, that Government would be coming with additional measures to protect the most vulnerable and help struggling families.