Mauritius: Minister Bholah Effects Site Visits At Two Enterprises to Boost Exportation

29 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, effected site visits on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at two enterprises namely Lilmo Ltd, in Pamplemousses, and Stettler (Mauritius) Ltd, in Piton. The objective was to identify bottlenecks and discuss ways to increase exportation at the level of these enterprises.

Lilmo Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of medical devices and Stettler (Mauritius) Ltd manufactures metal crowns for watches and sapphire glasses.

In a statement, Minister Bholah underlined that his Ministry is constantly carrying out visits at enterprises engaged in various fields such as textile and fashion, fisheries, handicraft and jewellery with a view to provide support and assistance to these enterprises and help them to scale up in their business activities.

He indicated that one of the main difficulty enterprises face is the lack of skilled labour and that they are unable to produce more for exportation. Government, he said, is doing its utmost best through various schemes and incentives to lift the confidence of local entrepreneurs and promote sustainability of the sector.

A growth of 50% is also expected in the next three years in the manufacturing industry, he added. Minister Bholah informed that his Ministry is working hard to remedy the situation and extract the potential of enterprises so they can tap into new markets.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X