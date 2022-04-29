Gambia: WFP Commences Cash Disbursements

To Casamance Conflict Victims

The World Food Program (WFP) in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), have commenced cash disbursements through transfer, to one thousand, four hundred and five household victims of the ongoing conflict in Casamance and the affected border villages of the Gambia.

The WFP through support from individuals and Companies in Japan, raised thirty million dalasi for the refugees, internally displaced persons, migrants and host families who are victims of the Casamance military raid, by Senegalese soldiers.

Each household according to the officials, will be given two thousand, three hundred and thirty dalasi each month, for a period of three months (April, May, and June).

Yashuhiro Tsamura, the WFP Country Representative, said the money was raised to help the victims in this crucial moment of their lives.

"The cash disbursement will continue for the coming three months. Each household will benefit three times. We hope the support will take them a long way in their strive to settle down with their families," he said.

The WFP Country Representative said they will continue to monitor the situation in Foni in order to be informed of the necessary steps they may need to take in the future.

Almameh Gibba, newly elected National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala constituency, said his area is among the most affected. Gibba said the gesture given to his people will help them especially in this holy month.

"These victims are traumatized and economically challenged as some of them lost their domestic animals and other sources of income," he said.

Gibba said in his constituency alone, about four hundred and six households are affected; that with the assistance of NDMA, he will continue to monitor the situation in order to make an informed decision as to what next.

Sanna Dahaba, the Director of the National Disaster Management, said since the incident occurred, his officers went to the field to collect data that helped them in all their interventions. He said the cash distribution will continue for the next three months as they continue to monitor the situation as well, adding that the military conflict in Casamance has caused a lot of humanitarian crises for the victims.

"As an institution, we will continue to monitor the fluctuation of the crises," he said.