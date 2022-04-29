Gambia: Midfield King Ready to Represent Gambia

Midfield maestro, Solomon King Kanform has expressed his readiness to represent his country of birth (The Gambia) when given the opportunity.

In an interview with Pointsports, Kanform who represented The Gambia at junior level said, he is ready to wear The Gambian colors at senior level when called to the senior national team by coach, Tom Saitfiet.

He expressed his willingness not to only wear The Gambian jersey but give it his all whenever he steps in the pitch for The Gambia.

The attacking midfielder who plies his trade with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi club in the Bangladesh Premier League, said it is every child's dream to represent their country especially when they are football players.

The 23-year old who is the current captain of his Bangladesh top flight side pointed out that it will be an honuor for him when given the chance to fulfill his dream, saying: "I need to fulfill my dream of representing my country at senior level."

"I am ready to give double what I am giving my club when selected for the senior national team because by wearing the jersey I will not only be representing my country but my family, friends and fans," he further said.

"I am fully ready for the challenge when called to the senior national team," also said the creative midfielder, who has scored 44 goals and provided 22 assists for Sheikh Jamal in 81 games.

He highlighted that, playing for Sheikh Jamal in the Bangladesh league has helped shaped his career, boasted his confidence and gave him a lot of experience.

"In football every day is a learning process and I have learnt a lot during the years I spent with the team," he went on.

Responding to questions regarding being captain of his club, he said captaincy shows how valued and respected a player is by his club, adding that it also makes one a more responsible person both on and off the pitch.

He also said that the role also comes with having to deliver more, set standards and be an example for your fellow players.

Being captain is not something new to the ever-reliable midfielder who previously captained Falcons FC and The Gambia Armed Force while in The Gambia.

He described the Bangladesh league as very competitive and tough, noting that it is not as easy as people think it is.

"We have here players that have played in the Champions League, World Cup, Asian Champions League and African Cup of Nations. It may not be as strong as top European Leagues but it is really competitive with competitive players," he admitted.

Kanform whose contract with Sheikh Jamal is due to expire in three months time said he would not be extending his stay with the club.

"I should have left the club last year but was convinced to sign a year extension. I have made it public to the club president that I will leave at the end of my contract and he respects my decision. I will seek another challenge to further my experience and career," he confirmed.

He said his aim within the next five years is to be in one of the top leagues in Europe where good and great player are expected to be playing. He said that as his target and it is what he is working on.

e concluded by thanking his family, fans and everyone who in one way or the other contributed to his success.