Gambia: Armitage Ex-Students Hold Iftar

Crr — Armitage Senior Secondary School Ex-students recently organised an Iftar for students of the school. The gesture, according to the ex-students, was to reduce the feeding burden on the school administration as well as to motivate, care and share with the students of the school during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The move is also meant to ensure that students stay within the school campus, thereby discouraging students going out to look for something to eat.

Before the Iftar, Oustass Muhammad Touray, Kemo Keita and Abdoulie Camara informed the students about the importance of caring and sharing in the month of Ramadan.

Omar B. Sowe, head boy and Fatou Ceesay, head girl of the school, both thanked donors for their generosity.

Both prayed for Allah to shower His blessing on the ex-students association to ensure they are able to provide more support to the school in the future.

They equally called on others to emulate the kind gesture of the ex-students association.

Tamsir Sallah, president of Armitage Senior Secondary School ex-students organisation, expressed their willingness to continue supporting their 'alma-mater.'

Hawa Njie, Public Relations Officer for the organisation, called on other ex-students of the school to join the organisation in ensuring that they contribute to the development of their former school and country at large.

Months after Dec. 4th election victory, Senegalese duo trek to congratulate Pres. Barrow

Activista Gambia calls on young elected MPs to fulfill campaign promises