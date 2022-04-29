Gambia: Activista Gambia Calls On Young Elected MPs to Fulfill Campaign Promises

Activista -The Gambia, a youth-led advocacy network has issued an open letter calling on young elected National Assembly members to keep to their campaign promises.

According to the letter seen by this reporter, the youth advocacy network encouraged young lawmakers to fully participate in national decision-making processes, especially on issues that affect their lives and livelihood.

Activista equally reminded young parliamentarians that it is their responsibility to provide the little support they could in championing the 'Not Too Young To Run Campaign.'

"As a youth-led advocacy network, Activista envisages a Gambia where young people are equally involved in key decision-making process."

Activista -The Gambia, however, reminded young lawmakers that their focus and determination is key in bringing them closer to the people they serve, reminding them that those people is where power belongs.

In conclusion, the network thus advised all that they have a nation to build and their actions and inactions would affect beyond the generation they serve.