Gambia: Activista Gambia Calls On Young Elected MPs to Fulfill Campaign Promises

28 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay- Bah

Activista -The Gambia, a youth-led advocacy network has issued an open letter calling on young elected National Assembly members to keep to their campaign promises.

According to the letter seen by this reporter, the youth advocacy network encouraged young lawmakers to fully participate in national decision-making processes, especially on issues that affect their lives and livelihood.

Activista equally reminded young parliamentarians that it is their responsibility to provide the little support they could in championing the 'Not Too Young To Run Campaign.'

"As a youth-led advocacy network, Activista envisages a Gambia where young people are equally involved in key decision-making process."

Activista -The Gambia, however, reminded young lawmakers that their focus and determination is key in bringing them closer to the people they serve, reminding them that those people is where power belongs.

In conclusion, the network thus advised all that they have a nation to build and their actions and inactions would affect beyond the generation they serve.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X