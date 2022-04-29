Gambia: Coach Drammeh Says GPA Struggle Due to Lose of Key Players

Kebba Drammeh, head coach of The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has said that his side is enduring a poor run of form in the season after losing three to four of their key players during the start of the season.

Coach Drammeh was speaking on Friday, after his team played a 1-1 draw with Waa Banjul during their first game of the second round (week-16) fixtures.

The Ferry boys, GPA took the lead through Assan Jawo's header from a corner in the 23rd minute while Waa Banjul restored purity after Modou Lamin Bah's striker from a set-piece in the 44th minute.

"We need to adjust our team and performance," he added, saying: "our biggest challenge is to improve the team before the end of the season. Three to four of our best strikers left the team during the start of the season after three to four games."

According to him, it is very difficult for him after losing those players, adding that they will try to improve and upfront the team during the second round of the season.

Coach Drammeh, whose GPA side sit 12th position with 18 points said, they need to improve more during their second round, adding that they need consistency and minimise the number of losses they conceded during the first round.

Abdou Njie, head coach of Waa Banjul, said that they have not been winning games for some time, adding that they are now trying to find their redeem judging from their last consecutive games.

"We really got the motivation very well. What we need now is to try and keep our fitness level so that we could continue the season. The way we are playing right now, I believe that we will get the maximum results in our subsequent games."

Boyer, as he is fondly called, guided his team to 5th position with 22 points and said he remains confident of collecting the maximum points in their subsequent games.