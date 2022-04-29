Gambia: Work in High Gear At Gunjur Mini Stadium

Work is currently in high gear at the Gunjur Mini Stadium. The Coastal Town biggest football arena construction project work is sponsored by FIFA and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The construction exercise started with perimeter fencing and then smoothing of the football pitch.

The Gunjur Mini Stadium will have a grass pitch, pavilions, dress and doping rooms.

The Coastal Town biggest football arena will host international, league and nawetan matches after the completion of the project.