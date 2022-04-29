Gambia: GFF Formally Requests FIFA, CAF to Investigate Belmadi's Attack On Gassama

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has confirmed that it has lodged a formal complaint to the Algerian Football Federation over its coach Djamel Belmadi verbal attack on Gambian CAF and FIFA referee Bakary Papa Gassama.

GFF in a post on its official Facebook page said, it has also formally requested FIFA and CAF to open investigations and disciplinary proceedings against the head coach of the Algeria national football team coach (Djamel Belmadi) for his remarks on a video clip and on an Algerian Television.

"Based on the foregoing, we have also asked the Algerian federation to make a public statement condemning the actions of Mr. Belmadi and all the verbal attacks against Mr. Gassama by Algerians and take all necessary precautions to restrain their officials and nationals from making any further negative remarks and threats against the person of Mr. Gassama. Otherwise, their federation will be held responsible and complicit for any harm which may happen to him," according to GFF.

GFF said it has been following with grave concern the sustained verbal attacks launched against the person of FIFA Gambian referee, Bakary Papa Gassama, by Algerian nationals through the various forms of media, ever since he officiated Algeria's 2-1 home defeat to Cameroon in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers played on the 29th March, 2022.

The GFF assured stakeholders that they are in constant contact with Papa, and that all security precautions are in place to keep him away from harm's way when he returns home from an overseas assignment. Source: GFF Communications