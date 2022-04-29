Gambia: Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders Holds Iftar, Awards Ceremony

As part of the annual Quranic recitation, Iftar and award ceremony, the Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders (CBML) recently awarded certificates to outstanding imams in Banjul in recognition of their outstanding efforts in leading congregation prayers at King Fahad mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The Iftar and award ceremony was held at the King Fahad mosque in Banjul on Monday.

Bai Sainey Secka alias Bilal of Banjul, said they started the initiative to encourage more youth to venture into memorising the Holy Quran.

He informed that they have conducted a lot of Quranic memorisation competitions in Banjul to encourage more youths to read the Holy Quran.

"By then we could only provide one Hafisul Quran (those who memorised the Holy Quran) in the whole of Banjul. And we now have 29 Madarasas that we have registered. We are here to present the lucky scholars, certificates, money and some clothes."

He indicated that as it stands now, they have over 30 students, who memorised the Holy Quran and can represent the country in any international Quranic competition.

Bilal further encouraged youth not to adapt to foreign cultures that could lead to diversity in 'our religion.'

Alhagie Momodou Taal, chairman of the Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders, thanked the organisers of the event, while encouraging young Imams in the country to continue the good work that they are doing for their own well-being being and the good of the country.

Sulayman Jobe on behalf of the awardees, thanked the members of the Committee for the initiative, assuring that they would continue with the good work that they started to maintain the legacy of their late father Imam Baraham Jobe.