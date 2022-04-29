Gambia: TIKA, SIC Present Foodstuffs to 200 Needy Households

28 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA), a governmental aid organisation in partnership with Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) recently doled out food items to 200 needy households within the Greater Banjul and West Coast Region.

The donated items including 25kg bags of rice, 5-ltr gallons of oil, and 10kg bags of sugar, was presented to the beneficiaries at the Supreme Islamic Council headquarters in Kanifing.

The move is in fulfillment of the agency's corporate social responsibility.

At the ceremony, Alhagie Essa Darboe, president of GSIC, expressed gratitude on behalf of the council to TIKA for what he referred to as 'always extending a helping hand to the needy each Ramadan.'

Sule Bayar, TIKA coordinator in country, said the Turkish charity is always ready to offer help to needy families whenever they can.

She underscored the importance of the gesture, saying helping the needy is the sole objective of establishing the organisation, which she said, is currently helping people in more 150 countries worldwide.

Fatou Kujabi, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture. "We are overwhelmed in receiving these items, which couldn't have come at a better time." she said.

