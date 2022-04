Lawmaker Sadia Haji Samatar won the election of the First Deputy Speaker of the 11th Federal parliament with 137 votes.

Also, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow became the 2nd Deputy Speaker after finishing in the 2nd round of the voting with 146 votes.

The Electoral Commission has announced the Election Results.

The presidential candidates congratulated the two deputies on the election victory and wished them success in discharging their mandated responsibility.