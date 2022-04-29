Liberia: ANC Alex Cummings Launches Deep Into UP Camp - As Dozens Cross - Carpet

Dozens of aggrieved members of the Unity Party (UP) in Districts #10 and #12, Sunday, April 10, switched allegiance to the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings, describing him as the best and competent alternative for President.

At a joint program in Gardnersville, the aggrieved Unity Party members along with hundreds of residents of Riverview, Bassa Town Community decried the Unity Party for marginalization, neglect, and lack of development in their respective districts in Montserrado County.

Aggrieved UP partisan, spokesman Mr. Odysseus Diakpo, praised the ANC Political Leader's enviable record at Coca-Cola Global, his agenda for genuine change, and a strong commitment to combatting corruption which has eroded the fabric of the Liberian society.

Mr. Diakpo said the ANC Political Leader has proven over the years to be a trusted Liberian, committed to stimulating economic development that will attract investments, and create jobs and opportunities that will help lift Liberians out of poverty.

Responding, the ANC Political Leader expressed thanks and appreciation to the aggrieved UP members and community dwellers of Riverview, Bassa Town for the show of support to the ANC and his presidential bid.

Mr. Cummings spoke against the high level of corruption, especially in public service, which he said has over the years robbed the vast majority of Liberians of the basic essential social services and rendered them poorest of the poor in the world.

The ANC Political Leader reassured Liberians of his sincerest commitment to real change that will ensure Liberia's wealth and resources benefit all Liberians and not just a few.

Riverview, Bassa Town Community's statement of support was read by Mr. Alexander Barshu at an elaborate program that brought together hundreds of ANC supporters, sympathizers, and first-time voters, most of whom obtained their membership cards.

He said Riverview, Bassa community, is in dire need of a school for the increasing number of school-aged children most of whom he said are out of school due to the high tuition fees.