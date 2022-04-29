Zimbabwe: Youth League Nominates 40

ZANU PF has released names of 40 Youth League members who sailed through at the just-ended provincial elective nominations.

Four members from each province were nominated ahead of the Youth League's 7th elective conference set for May this year.

The last elective conference was held in 2014.

Positions to be contested are for Youth League deputy secretary and below, and all contestants should be 35-years-old and below.

President Mnangagwa will appoint the Youth League secretary.

The elections were held successfully under the supervision of the commissariat department.

Zanu PF acting deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau announced the results saying those elected should commit themselves to serve the party and represent the interest of the youth.

Cde Chirau was flanked by director responsible for mobilisation and elections in the Commissariat department Cde Jethro Mudzingwa, and director Youth Affairs Cde Blessed Ziome.

The incoming National Youth league executive will be composed of the 40 nominees.

Out of the 40 nominees, twelve are female candidates who sail through and are eligible to contest for any position of their choice in the national executive council next week.

In Bulawayo, Cdes Chibanda Zonde, Garikai Paradzai, Mtutsa Munashe Tawanda, Chinamano Linda, Thabo Thwala were nominated to represent their province at the 7th elective Conference.

Cdes Chiwetu Tendai, Gapa Luckmore, Kandishaya Taurai, Tawomhera Tsitsi will represent Harare province.

Perennial contestant Cde Mambondiani Danmore together with Cdes Mabika Munashe, Mutomba Blessing and Mukoko Phillipa will represent Manicaland province.

Mashonaland Central will be represented by Cdes Makumbe Tsungai, Mbungo Macdonald, Pinduka Tendai and Murungweni Abigail.

The son of the late national hero Cde Joel Big Matiza, Joel Batsirai together with Cdes Mudowo Tawanda, Beatrice Kamuche, Nyerere Margaret sailed through in Mashonaland East.

Cdes Marima Shepherd, Makonza Valeria, Mananzva Kudakwashe, Zvandaziva Onisimo in the hotly contested Mashonaland West province.

The recently elected Masvingo provincial youth chairman Cde Paradza John together with Cdes Maunganidze Naledi Lindarose, Chauke Calvin and Dhanzi Auxicilia won in Masvingo.

In Matabeleland North, Cdes Ncube Thubelihle Duke, Mhlanga Future, Ndlovu Sikhangezile and Ndlovu Olman sailed through.

Cdes Dube Innocent, Ndlovu Admire, Ndlovu Charity and Moyo Vusumuzi won in Matabeleland South.

In Midlands, Cdes Makombe Phinias, Topotsa Nomater, Chishumba Patience and Manjonjo Vusumuzi sail through.

More than 130 contested for the 40 posts, a sign of democracy in the ruling party Zanu PF.

Cde Chirau said that the nominees are required to submit their CVs for their preferred positions in accordance with their rankings by Saturday this week.

"We are now calling 40 provincial nominees to submit their CVs for their preferred positions in accordance with their rankings by Saturday April 30 2022.

"All these 40 are national executive members, but they do not know the positions they have in the national executive, so they must submit their CVs and the channel will be communicated. No members will be allowed to contest for posts they have not applied for" said Cde Chirau.

Details on the submission of CVs, Cde Chirau said will be communicated through the usual channels or platforms.

The number of delegates expected to attend the 7th Youth League conference has been reduced to 2 500 from 4 000.

Some foreign delegates from other sister liberation parties are also expected to attend the occasion.

On the preparations of the Youth League National Conference, he said they are ongoing well as planned.

The conference will be held in Harare at the Harare International Conference Centre.