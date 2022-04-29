Zimbabwe: The Will of the Majority Prevailed in the Zifa Saga

THE will of the majority in domestic football prevailed as Felton Kamambo and two of his board members were ousted through a vote of NO confidence by the ZIFA Congress in Harare last Saturday.

Kamambo and his accomplices had developed this strange art of seeing "injustices" at every turn hence their supersonic speed to contact FIFA to report their "victimhood" tantrums against the Sports Commission or anyone who dared asked them about their excesses and Gift Banda's mafia style ouster from office in a short-lived spell.

As the courts summon him and his accomplices to answer serious charges of plundering public funds, fraud, sexual harassment of female referees and the mismanagement of the Covid-19 resources, he "falls" sick and ill, rendering the courts powerless as he gleefully strides away from facing the law.

The double standards become glaring when FIFA summons all and sundry of the football world's administrators. Suddenly he is "healed" to attend such gatherings where his "victimhood" is hoisted highest in those opulent gatherings in Zurich.

Gift Banda was sent from pillar to post; he was ejected from public office in shocking circumstances that would make the late Pablo Escobar a "saint".

Depraved sanctimonious behaviour in full flight and its dissonance, a dangerous tantrum yelled at FIFA at every turn when these Mafia gangsters are cornered and under serious investigation, attracts the harsh rebukes from FIFA as the pampering supersedes rationality.

The rights of women suddenly become a "non-issue" once Kamambo sheds "tears of victimhood and injustices" to FIFA.

The moribund excesses of chartering a plane to the previous AFCON tournament in Cairo, Egypt, that flew the very same councillors who have ousted him, exposes the extreme dangers of a deranged and depraved leadership that politicised the football parliament for its narrow interests of trying to retain power at all costs, come election day.

One sad incident that a club owner, who administers a women's football team, narrated to me soon after the disbursement of Covid-19 FIFA grants, he (name withheld) received a paltry sum of US$219 from the US$500 000 allocated to women's football that was published in the press.

Then after some time, these Mafia gangsters came back for the "invoice" showing receipt of what they "received".

He was threatened hammer and tongs style, that he should "surrender his invoice" to balance their books. He refused and the rest is history, and here we are again, being told how these Mafia gangsters have FIFA's "protection".

Well, we have been hurt more by Kamambo and his gangsters than the reverse.

We entrusted him with our football and he arrogantly refuses to concede defeat, in the face of a resounding NO vote.

We are told FIFA is watching like a grim reaper ready to pounce our football souls once we sing redemption songs that will free us from these Mafia gangsters.

It seems others have more rights than the rest, they can plunder all public resources and they remain "sacred cows" above the laws.

If humility was a person then Banda should aptly be named as such, he has shown extraordinary qualities of being stable when instability is supreme.

He exudes fortitude even under thuggery of the most despotic gangsters hence his ascension symbolises the tribulations of evil human nature that blight in our lives.

Banda's elevation to power is more than welcome, a genuine football love story that has a happy ending.

It's time for Kamambo to accept defeat, apologise for the mess he put our football in and humbly acknowledge the incoming acting ZIFA president as a sign of maturity and indebtedness to national pride in respecting the majority interests.

Phillip Zulu is a UK-based Zimbabwean football coach and he writes in his own capacity.