Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga in Kenya

29 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to join at least 10 Heads of State and government in Kenya for the State funeral of former President Mwai Kibaki.

The State funeral is scheduled for Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking to ZBC News after arrival, VP Chiwenga said the late President Kibaki would be remembered for the developments that he introduced when he took over.

"He made so many changes when he came to power in this country, in terms of the developments of constitutional reforms," said VP Chiwenga.

"There are so many things that he did and you will get to understand them tomorrow (today) when they are said in public. But he did quite a lot be it in economics, be it social, for the benefit the people."

President Kibaki was sworn in as the third President of Kenya on December 30, 2002, and served until April 9, 2013.

Many Kenyans say he will be remembered for spearheading free primary education, infrastructure development in transport and energy, and increasing the availability of healthcare.

He died on April 22 at the age of 90 and will be laid to rest on Saturday at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Other leaders expected to attend the State funeral include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Ethiopian Head of State Sahle-Work-Zewde.

Also expected to attend is former Malawi President Joyce Banda and Rwanda Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango and Uganda's Jessica Alupo.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland and Sri Lanka's Special Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake are also expected.

