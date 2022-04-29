Nigeria: Osinbajo in Delta, Promises to Return Nigeria to Pride of Place* Asaba Monarch Wants Security, Economic Challenges Addressed

29 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Omon-Julius Onabu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, met with delegates, and reiterated his determination to return Nigeria to its pride of place by bringing to bear, his vast experience as a public servant with seven years experience as the country's number-two citizen.

Osinbajo, who was at the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, to pay a courtesy call on the monarch, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, stated that it has always been his intention and desire to serve the nation with every breath in him and to do so creditably well so as to take Nigeria to the next level.

He said he had sought the face of God before he embarked on the venture to run for the office of President, saying many years of working as an academic and legal luminary as well as in acting capacity as president during his seven years with President Muhammadu Buhari, had adequately equipped him with the requisite experience to confidently tackle the country's existing challenges.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to support his ambition with their votes in the interest of the families and the progress of the country at large.

"I am here to give you good news about my intention to run for the position of President and to seek your blessings and prayer. I have taken the decision with all sense of responsibility, having served as vice-president and occasionally as acting president.

"I desire to serve Nigeria with all that I have. If elected, I will apply everything to ensure that Nigeria occupies its pride of place among the comity of nations, that manifests destiny."

The traditional ruler, responding, expressed confidence that Osinbajo had all the intellectual and experiential qualities to occupy the highest political office in the land, urging him to use his good offices to work towards addressing Nigeria's pressing challenges.

Edozien noted that Nigeria's worrisome challenges included insecurity, the depreciating value of the naira and the poor energy base.

He also expressed the desire to see a federal university in Asaba, because it remained one of the few state capitals in the country without a federal university.

