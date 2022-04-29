Nigeria: Mr Eazi Serenades Fiancée At Trace Live With King Promise

At the recently held Trace Live with King Promise in Lagos, musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi interrupted a performance to serenade his fiancée, Temi Otedola. The Ghanaian headline artist was performing and had invited Mr Eazi to join him on stage where the latter performed their collaborative single 'Odo', for Temi. The excited crowd could not hide their reactions as they oohed and aahed to the latest couple in town.

Mr Eazi had on April 10 proposed to Temi who is the daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola. Since the video of the proposal went viral, the couple has been trending on social media and their appearance on Trace Live, caused many hearts to sway at their public display of affection.

Known for memorable moments, Trace Live concert with King Promise left no stone unturned as the audience was treated to a stand-up comedy session by comedian Pencil.

Speaking on the choice of King Promise, the Managing Director, Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe said: "What prompted the decision to host King Promise for the Trace Live was the fact that although Nigerian artists dominate the African music scene through Afrobeats, there are incredible talents in other regions who are stars within their own rights.

"Many of them have broken through to become just as big as our biggest stars. Think of Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Soul, AKA, Jozi and the list goes on and on. Let's talk about Francophone Africa; Fally Ipupa, Maître Gims who is even bigger than all of us but the decision to do this and host King Promise was we want to showcase to everybody and Nigerians the star power, the talent and the genius that resides in other regions and to cross-promote," he concluded.