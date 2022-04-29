Rwanda: Basketball - Genocide Memorial Tourney Canceled Due to BAL, World Cup Qualifiers

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has decided to cancel this year's Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT) due to international competitions that the country will host in the next two months.

Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba confirmed the development to Times Sport.

"We wanted the GMT tournament to happen this year, but it will not because we have a lot of competitions that will be taking place here, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL), the ongoing national basketball league and the FIBA World Cup qualifiers that we will host in July," he noted.

The GMT last took place in 2019, and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) won it after beating local rivals Patriots 74-71 in the final.

The playoffs of the BAL 2022 will kick off at the Kigali Arena from May 21 to 28, while the FIBA World Cup qualifiers are slated for July 1-3.

REG, who are Rwanda's representatives in this year's edition advanced to the last-eight playoffs last month after putting up amazing performances that saw them top the Sahara Conference.

In the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Rwanda will host both Group A and B games.

Group A consists of Mali, Cape Verde, Uganda and Nigeria, while Group B comprises Rwanda, South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia.