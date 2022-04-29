Tanzania: Mwinyi Stresses On Economic Diplomacy

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi on Thursday underlined the importance of prioritising economic diplomacy abroad for strengthening trade and attracting investments.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks during a meeting with Tanzania's ambassador to Malawi, Humphrey Polepole, who paid courtesy call on the Isles leader at Zanzibar State House.

The two held talks which centred on fostering economic diplomacy abroad, including, among others, negotiating trade agreements to lure more investments into the country, and promote local companies abroad.

"We need to strengthen relations, open our doors for trade, and attract investors. It is your role as ambassador to do the job," Dr Mwinyi told Amb Polepole, who was in Zanzibar to bid farewell to the president before leaving for Malawi.

President Mwinyi told Mr Polepole to ensure that he focuses on economic diplomacy while in Malawi, especially in the business sector.

"For example, Zanzibar has many marine products that are important commodities for foreign trade, including seafood," he pointed out.

Dr Mwinyi said currently Zanzibar has been trading its seafood (mainly fish and sardines) to the Democratic Republic of Congo and the business has improved significantly, urging Amb Polepole to also look for opportunities in Malawi.

Considering the fact that Malawi is among African countries that benefited from Tanzania's efforts in fighting for independence in the region, one of Amb Polepole's tasks would be sustaining the good diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that improving security at the Tanzania and Malawi borders would help curb security threats and encourage movement of goods and people.

He congratulated Amb Polepole for being appointed as Ambassador of Tanzania to Malawi and assured him that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will give him cooperation in carrying out his new duties.

On his part, Amb Polepole assured Dr Mwinyi that he would implement all his instructions, considering that Zanzibar is focused on promoting the blue economy.

Separately, Amb Polepole met Zanzibar's First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman, who also emphasized on fostering economic diplomacy, challenging Amb Polepole to find new areas of cooperation while in Malawi.

Mr Othman said Tanzania could learn from Malawi in many areas including agriculture and trade and that there was a possibility of using Malawi's experiences in many things that Malawi has achieved.

He assured the Ambassador that the government will give necessary cooperation in addressing various challenges that arise while discharging his responsibilities for the benefit of Tanzania.