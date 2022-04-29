Tanzania: Govt - Jasiri Bond to Boost SDGs Implementation

THE newly-listed socially impactful NMB Jasiri Bond (worth 74.3bn/-) will boost implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on gender equality, the government has said.

This is the first-ever social impact bond in the East African Community (EAC) region as it goes against the norm of bearing only business-oriented features at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

During an event to list the Jasiri Bond, Finance and Planning Deputy Permanent Secretary Lawrence Mafuru expressed optimism that the bond will fuel implementation of the SDG number 5 and 10, which speak about gender equality.

Goal number 5 insists on undertaking reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with national laws.

Goal number 10 aims at reducing inequality within and among countries. The SDG calls for reducing inequalities in income as well as those based on age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status within a country.

"So, this is an impact bond. I congratulate the NMB for coming up with these initiatives that help the government to bring financial services to women to run their economic activities," Mr Mafuru stated.

He assured that the government would continue with efforts to put an enabling environment in the financial sector through better laws, policies, and guidelines.

The government through the Ministry of Finance and Planning will accord necessary cooperation to supporting such initiatives, he stressed.

"This bond has uniqueness since it reflects daringness behind it. The NMB demonstrated leadership in the market by daring to do things differently," he argued.

To the closing date of the NMB Bond, over 1,630 applications, worth 74.3bn/-, were received with more applications trying to beat the deadline.

The bond was announced early February this year and it initially sought to raise at least 25bn/-, from the public, however, it has surpassed target as the figure has tripled.

"This indicates that there is hunger for serving...I am happy to see that 843 women have bought the bond, equivalent to 52 per cent of all subscribers," he stated.

Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA), Mr Nicodemus Mkama, said: "This is a historical event not only in the financial sector in the country but in East and Central Africa."

Mr Mkama noted that the government has been offering an inclusive environment for the financial sector and obtaining funds from the capital market for serving the people and driving the economy.

The bond has key issues as economic catalysts since 99 per cent of investors are domestic and only one per cent is for foreign investors.

'The good thing is that 99.9 per cent of the investors in this bond are retail investors. This shows that when you come up with a bond that touches small investors, they would hugely respond to it," he stated.

Mr Mkama added that the money obtained from the Jasiri Bond will be used in financing small, medium and large-scale enterprises operated by women or companies that are operated by men but touch the interests of women.

NMB Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna said: "We are strengthened by the tremendous uptake by investors and very high quality of the order book resulting in this significant level of oversubscription of 197 per cent. This attests investors' confidence in the bank's vision and support in the positive impact NMB is making in promoting socio-economic empowerment."

Ms Zaipuna pointed out that through the Jasiri Bond, the bank will extend affordable financing for women-owned or women-controlled enterprises and/or businesses whose products or services directly impact a woman.

"This now allows us to mobilise funds that the bank can use to further extend our Jasiri Women's Market Proposition that was launched in 2020," she said.

Listing the bond at the DSE means that it is officially up for trading (buying and selling) in the secondary market.

DSE Chief Executive Officer Moremi Marwa said there were investors who like to invest while improving the lives of people, hence, this bond would attract such investors.

"This bond focuses on social sustainability; it gives opportunity to businesses owned by women or touches women. So, it is important because it makes good sustainability and inclusive development," he said,

He informed that from March the DSE started to implement rules that considers social issues, environment and good governance with a view to attract investors who wish to invest in the capital market while bringing social impacts.