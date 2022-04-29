Tanzania: Geita Councils Get 4bn/ - Levies From Ggm

GEITA Gold Mining (GGM) has paid over 4bn/- to Geita Town and Geita District Councils in nine months since last July in forms of service levies.

The AngloGold Ashanti Vice-President Sustainability, Simon Shayo, said the mine recognises and appreciates the importance of paying various taxes and levies to the government for social development.

"This contribution clearly illustrates how our company is at the forefront of paying various taxes and levies for the development of the people of Geita," Mr Shayo, who oversees Tanzania and Ghana operations, said.

Also, the Vice-President said, in developing Tanzanian businesses within the mining sector, GGM has partnered with the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), where it has empowered more than 500 local traders from Geita by providing them with various training and skills to compete effectively with others in the procurement process.

"We are also delighted that the government and our other stakeholders recognise this contribution. That's why earlier this year, GGM emerged the overall winner out of several companies performing well in the mining sector in 2020/2021," Mr Shayo said.

The company is focused on helping the community by improving infrastructure and services especially in the areas of health, education, water and roads.