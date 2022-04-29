South Africa: SAA Interim CEO Expected to Leave Airline

29 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South African Airways (SAA) interim CEO, Thomas Kgokolo, is expected to leave the airline at the end of this month after declining to renew his contract with the airline.

Kgokolo was appointed to lead SAA during April last year with the airline grounded, reeling from the added economic pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and fresh from exiting business rescue.

SAA non-executive director Bembe Zwane hailed Kgokolo's contribution towards getting the airline to take to the skies once again in September last year.

"Thomas took the job of CEO as leader of a cohort of a Transition Management Team. He was generous enough to offer his professional services under a short term contract which we have eagerly extended on numerous occasions.

"Thomas has requested that his contract not be renewed. We appreciate the time he has given to SAA and look forward to the leadership of the executive team by John Lamola," Zwane said.

According to the airline, Lamola will now assume both roles as SAA board Executive Chairman and CEO.

The state-owned airline said it is now looking forward to further turning around the fate of the airline.

The airline emphasised that its business strategy "remains intact" with the board and the Department of Public Enterprises "pursing their goal of a sustainable SAA for the good of the entire South African economy".

"Since exiting business rescue in April 2021 SAA has made significant strides in improving revenue and reopening services both locally and regionally and is now fully focused on its transition to control by its envisaged majority shareholder, Takatso Consortium, which will take a 51% stake in SAA later in the year," SAA said.

