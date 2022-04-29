Kenya: Kibaki Cortege Leaves Lee Funeral Home for State House and Nyayo Stadium

29 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former President Mwai Kibaki's cortege has left the Lee Funeral Home where it headed to State House, Nairobi,

At State House, Kibaki's body will be transferred to a gun carrier after which the procession will proceed on to the Nyayo Stadium for the State Funeral Service.

Already, hundreds of Kenyans are gathered at Nyayo Stadium Despite the rainy and chilly weather to attend the funeral service.

Security has been beefed up with members of the public being subjected to strict security screening before being allowed into the stadium premises.

Since early morning, musical choirs have been singing rhymes to the third president of the nation setting the mood for mourning Kibaki.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X