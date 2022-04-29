South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Extension of the 2022 Census in the Western Cape

press release

#LetsMakeItCount - With just 16 days left, Premier Winde calls on residents to get counted without delay

While I welcome the extension of the 2022 Census count by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) to 14 May 2022 in the Western Cape; I call on residents to make sure that they get counted without delay. This follows a radically lower count achievement in our province compared to the country as a whole.

I appeal to residents to use this extension to get counted, whether by filling in the form online, or by being counted in person by a census counter. It's simple - if we are not fully counted, we will not get our fair share of the country's budget allocation to deliver critical services like schools, healthcare facilities and other public infrastructure.

We now have just 16 days left to make sure that our province is properly counted. To date, only 58% of the province has been counted, so a big effort is needed across the board to ensure that we are accurately reflected as a province. #LetsMakeItCount

You can play your part by:

Completing the Census questionnaire when visited by an official StatsSA Census counter;

Completing the Census questionnaire online: https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za; or

Contacting the Census call centre for any enquiries on 0800 110 248 or emailing census2022@statssa.gov.za.