South Africa: Handover of Fourth Part of State Capture Commission Report to the Presidency

28 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Presidency will tomorrow, Friday, 29 April 2022, formally receive the fourth part of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.

The Presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented, around 10h00, to The Presidency by the Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala.

Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on 04 January 2022. The Presidency formally received the third part of the report on Tuesday, 1 March 2022.

