Kenya: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Nairobi to Attend Funeral Service of Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki

29 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Friday, 29 April 2022, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the funeral service of Former President Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki, who served as the third President of the Republic of Kenya.

The funeral service takes place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi at 10h00 (09h00 SA Time) today.

President Kibaki passed away on Thursday, 21 April 2022, at the age of 90.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.

