Kenya: State Funeral Service Kicks Off As Kibaki's Body Arrives at Nyayo Stadium

Nairobi — Former President Mwai Kibaki's funeral Service has kicked off at the Nyayo Stadium as his body arrived at the arena escorted in a military procession.

The solemn procession which was escorted by the KDF for a distance close to six kilometres arrived at the national stadium at 10:45am.

This marked the start of the state funeral service that is expected to end at 2pm.

Security was beefed up as the body made its way to the National stadium.

As soon as it arrived the body of the late president was taken round the stadium as the Kenya Air Force escorted it singing renditions of musicals.

This being a moment for the hundreds of Kenyans in stadium to pay their last respects.

A section of Kenyans were seen giving the former head of state a standing ovation as a sign of respect.

Key dignitaries include South Sudan President Salva Kiir, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopian head-of-state Sahle-Work-Zewde and Rwanda Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.