Zimbabwe: Miners Take ZFTU to Court

29 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions is being sued by its affiliate, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU), over a general conference scheduled for next month.

ZDAMWU has filed an urgent High Court application, seeking to stop the conference.

ZFTU Secretary General, Kenias Shamuyarira, is being accused of trying to illegally impose a ZDAMWU leadership.

"From nowhere and out of the blue, the applicant (ZDAMWU), has just found out that Shamuyarira has convened a general conference for ZDAMWU, to be held on the 1st of May (Workers Day), the sole purpose of the meeting being to endorse hand-picked leaders, contrary to clause 11.1 of the 1st Respondent's Constitution," ZDAMWU said in its court papers.

The mine workers union also accused Shamuyarira of blocking ZFTU elections for any position.

"Shamuyarira wants to use the general conference to implement his own version of a governance structure for the ZFTU, contrary to the extant purpose of its constitution, thereby bringing about instability to the affairs of ZFTU," ZDAMWU said in its application.

The matter is yet to be heard.

