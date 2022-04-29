Nigeria Accounts for 115 Million Cases of Genital Mutilation Globally, Says Govt

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen yesterday said Nigeria has the highest number of cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the world, accounting for about 115 million out of 130 million circumcised women worldwide.

Speaking at the launch of the, "Movement for Good to End Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria," held in Abuja, yesterday.

The launch of the 'Movement for Good to End FGM' was organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with UNICEF.

Speaking on the challenges posed by the practice, the Minister said: "Available statistics show that Nigeria has the highest number of cases of FGM in the world accounting for about 115 million out of 130 million circumcised women worldwide."

Tallen said the South-south zone with 77 per cent among adult women has the highest prevalence practice in Nigeria.

"This is followed by the South-east zone with 68 per cent and South-west zone with 65 per cent. The northern part of Nigeria is also not free from this practice," she said.

She said the continuous practice of FGM denies girls and women the right to quality education, opportunities for decent work and their health particularly sexual and reproductive are threatened.

According to Tallen, eliminating FGM was crucial to realising many of the other Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), including targets on health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth

On her part, the United States Ambassador, Leonard Mary Beth said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) voted the sum of $10 million for surgery, family planning and obstetrics programme currently implemented in in three states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the program was for the strengthening the health sector by training care providers and improving the training curriculum they need to help victims.

"It also raises awareness in communities about the dangers of FGM and on where to access care," she said.

FGM is a traditional practice inflicted on girls and women worldwide and it was widely recognised as a violation of human rights, which is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and perceptions over decades and generations.

The procedure involves the partial or total removal of the external female genital causing injury to the female genital organs.

In places where it is practiced it is seen as a rite of passage of a girl-child to womanhood and this is encouraged by family members in the fear and belief of societal sanctions.