Nigeria: Succour At Last for Benue IDPs As Danjuma's VSF Comes to the Rescue

RESPITE has come the way of no fewer than 22,000 men and women who have been displaced from their homes and communities for many months and lumped together at a camp in Ortese community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Although they appeared to have been forgotten, a global humanitarian organisation - Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, did not cease to raise the alarm over their deteriorating conditions and regularly pleaded for assistance for the embattled persons tucked away in the camp.

With little or no money at their disposal, feeding became a major challenge, while lack of running water and medication added to their litany of woes. But they held on to hope in God and kind-hearted persons to cater for their daily needs. At a point, their condition had become so deplorable and worrisome that the MSF Project Coordinator in Benue, Mr. Mitch Rhyner, had to cry out publicly that "those people have been there for 10 months now and are still living in very extreme conditions among the kind of the worst conditions for displaced people or refugees you can think of. Most of them are living in rudimentary tents made of mosquito nets, small plastic sheeting and sticks for the frame. They are exposed to rain, sun, to wind and to dust, with no other individuals and groups coming to their aid.

Help us return to our ancestral homes, over 2million Benue IDPs cry to FG

It is not acceptable for these people to be living in this condition, being exposed to snakes, to the extremes of the weather, and the rainy season is coming and they will have no protection."

But succour finally came the way of the IDPs after Governor Samuel Ortom drew the attention of the General T.Y Danjuma-founded Victims Support Fund, VSF, to the plight of the IDPs and called for assistance from them.

Speaking at the event, Team Leader, Benue State Emergency Support Programme, VSF, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji noted that the intervention was very dear to Gen. TY Danjuma who came with the support to reduce the burden on the Benue State government.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said: "We are using this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians and very responsible private sector organisations to please come to the aid of Benue State.

The state is ready to absorb and accept support from all over the world to ensure that it continues to contribute to the food security of Nigeria and Africa. The VSF programme is focusing on seven key areas including, food distribution, health and medical care facilities. We are setting up six primary healthcare centres across the state. We are giving medicines, stretchers, ambulances, wheel-chairs, face masks, hand sanitizers everything that the regular primary healthcare centre needs to respond to an emergency situation.

"Apart from food and medicals, we are also going to be providing economic empowerment support to the tune of N180 million, so that women and men as well as young people will be empowered to start up small businesses and become self-sufficient. So that they will not need to depend on anybody to give them food. We are going to give the IDPs the tools of the trade they need to have some of the biggest SMEs. Besides we are also setting up Education Support Programme for children in the camps.

"In addition to that we are going to set up shelters for the IDPs. We are aware that the rainy season is coming and we have been here at Ortese and other camps and we are going to other camps in Oju, Ado and others because we are going to make sure that the most affected vulnerable households in Benue are supported.

"And by the time the programme is completed in six months the programme would have touched practically every household of the over 1.5 million IDPs and I do not know of any other programme like this in Nigeria today. We understand the trauma these victims have gone through so we will be setting up psychosocial support awareness programme to be able to help the people who have lost loved one. We will take them through programmes to help them renew their minds as we prepare to set up business for them which we are starting in May."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Executive Director of the VSF, Mrs. Naba Tanko, praised Governor Ortom for his persistent calls for support for the IDPS leading to the approval of serious intervention from the VSF. "We love your commitment and dedication and we do commend you. I stand to tell you that you have not abandoned your people. We have received communications from the governor expressing concern and asking the VSF to come to Benue state.

Tanko said: "Governor Ortom was about the first Governor from the North Central Zone affected by the attacks to reach out to the VSF, which shows your concern for your people. Anytime time you wrote to us the Chairman, Gen. TY Danjuma, always asked the VSF to respond with dispatch. That shows the goodwill that you have.

And we have responded at three different levels. I had a personal experience after going round three LGAs, including Guma, Logo and Agatu; we hear a lot of the destruction perpetrated by the herdsmen but nobody can really understand until you are on ground; the level of destruction is incredible. We went into communities that were completely deserted and taken over by animals."