Nigeria Shunned Appeal Court Processes to Extradite Fraud Suspect, Gbadegesin - Lawyer

29 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

Nigeria allegedly ignored pending proceedings at the Court of Appeal and a Federal High Court in Lagos to extradite a $148,000 wire fraud suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, to the United States, his lawyer, Mr Victor Opara, SAN, has claimed.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFCC, which announced the extradition on Wednesday, did not confirm the allegation.

Gbedegesin was wanted by US authorities in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

His extradition on Wednesday was coordinated by the EFCC, following a request from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, sequel to a February 11, 2022, order by Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, granting a request to extradite the suspect to America.

Gbadegesin's new counsel, Opara, SAN, had in a letter dated April 25, 2022, to AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN, and copied to the EFCC, Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal Lagos Division, reminded them of the pending proceedings.

Opara's letter notified them of the appeal filed by Gbadegesin's former lawyer, Olumide Babalola, that represented him at the lower court, and which stated that the matter came up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Lagos on March 25, 2022, but was adjourned till July 13, 2022, due to "the unpreparedness of the respondent to proceed with the application."

The letter added: "On April 22, 2022, an extra copy of the record of appeal was once again served on your (AGF's) office."

It added that since the AGF's office "is now aware of the pendency of the motion for stay of execution, which has not been struck out and the motion for stay of execution filed by the appellant at the Court of Appeal because of transmission of record of appeal as well as knowledge of pending appeal, it will be improper and unprofessional for the AGF to take steps towards the execution of the said ruling of the Federal High Court already subject of an appeal.

EFCC's spokesman said he could not address the allegation, adding: "I don't have those documents that you speak of."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X