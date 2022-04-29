Kenya: Security Beefed Up in Marsabit After Chief and Assistant Chief Killed

29 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Security has been beefed up in Marsabit after at least five people including a Chief and Assistant Chief were killed by gunmen.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, the incident occurred during an ambush as they were pursuing stolen cattle in Awaye area.

Twelve other people were missing following incident.

Loglogo Member of County Assembly Bernard Leakono is said to be among those missing, police said.

The bodies of the victims were found in two cars that had been abandoned on the road after the shooting.

The attackers escaped soon after the incident and it is not clear if they left with those missing.

It is suspected that the attack is part of an ongoing conflict between communities in the area.

More personnel have been sent there to pursue the attackers.

