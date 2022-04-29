Kenya: Various Local Leaders Present at Nyayo Stadium for Kibaki Funeral Service

Nairobi — The family of the former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki have arrived for the state funeral service at Nyayo stadium.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his counterpart Ken Lusaka have already arrived representing the Legislative arm of government.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu are also present for the function representing the Judiciary which is the third arm of the government.

Key Former Ministers in the Former President Cabinet were also in attendance.

Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua who served as Minister for Justice during Kibaki's first tenure was also present.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who served as Land Minister in Kibaki regime was in attendance.

There was was also Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who served as the ICT Minister in Kibaki's tenure.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who is the chair of the National funeral steering committee and his counterpart for Education George Magoha are also present.

Others are Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and his counterpart Amb Macharia Kamau are also present

Governors present include Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Martin Wambora (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi).

Others Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua)Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo).