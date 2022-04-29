Zimbabwe: Parents Complain About Discrimination of Autistic Children

29 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lisa Nyanhongo

PARENTS of children living with autism have expressed concern over how communities treat their kids, saying authorities must ensure increased awareness.

This emerged during the Thursday's World Autism Day commemorations, hosted by The Autism Organisation of Zimbabwe in Harare.

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder that causes a wide range of impairments in social communication and restricted and repetitive behaviors.

Parents are, however, grateful for the assistance the organisation is providing in the upbringing of their children.

"I was a psychologist at Harare hospital and resigned because I could not leave my child with anyone. These children should be given the same human rights as other children in their families," said Angeline Guzha, who has a child with autism.

"I had a challenge when I gave birth to Tanatswa because I was a psychologist, and his father rejected him. These children can be rejected by their fathers or even those we live with.

Guzha said when her child was introduced to the organisation, he could not even dress himself, but he can do a lot of things on his own now.

"I thank Hellen Mutambara, the director of the organisation, who took our children and is teaching them what we parents can not," she added.

Another parent, Claris Sihlahla, said sometimes parents are blamed by family members for the disability, and branded witches.

"It is tough when visitors ask how we live with a child like this, and if we visit, family members will not come near us," said Sihlahla.

She said the organisation has given them hope that autism is just a condition.

Another parent, only identified as Chimhamhiwa, said it is difficult for parents to find ways to deal with autism.

"Many people do not know about autism and we are told a lot of stories that someone in your family was involved in witchcraft and other things, so as a parent, you find it difficult to find a solution," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X