Namibia: Trade Unions Losing Steam

editorial

As the Namibian working class prepares to join the rest of the world in celebrating Workers' Day, there is a lingering question on our minds whether May Day has lost its relevance.

May Day, or Workers Day, is a public holiday in many countries worldwide and is usually observed on 1 May in honour of the working class.

The day also celebrates the achievements of workers.

Traditionally, workers come together to celebrate class solidarity and put up a show of unity.

However, the day has been losing its relevance in Namibia over the years, with little significance attached to it.

To compound matters, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has turned economies and workplaces upside down, has worsened labour relations.

Thousands of Namibians have lost their employment as the virulent pandemic continues to threaten both livelihoods and economic growth.

The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating, as many remain at risk of falling into extreme poverty.

It is, therefore, not puzzling to see workers getting more anxious as well as renewing demands for more labour protections.

The question, however, remains if those tasked with this mandate are honouring their obligations towards the working class.

For far too long have we witnessed incidents of workers having to deal with arrogant bosses, and who pay little attention to ensuring that the workplace is safe and healthy to operate in.

Many of these employers mostly capitalise on the weaknesses of trade unions, who appear to have adopted a slack attitude when it comes to representing the plight of workers.

The Namibian constitution is clear on the rights of workers.

Chief among them is the fundamental right to form an association which projects, promotes or protects their needs, interests and demands.

This includes expectations over just remuneration, a safe workplace that is conducive to work in, as well as significant protection when negotiating for better pay. Today, most of the unions are no longer rising to the occasion by proactively and constantly championing the rights of workers.

The loss of the worker's voice can be attributed to many factors, including declining union power simply because they have lost their ability to garner the support of the masses.

Even in the face of profound disruption, unions need to be reminded of their important role in ensuring social justice for workers and ultimately safeguarding the interests of the working class, as guaranteed by our country's rule of law.

Without workers, we are nothing. As we conclude, let us take this point to pay homage to the working class as they reflect on the glorious victories secured by fellow workers before them.

May Day is indeed worthy of celebration.

We also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all frontline and essential workers, who have and continue to sacrifice a great deal in giving their best in the fight against Covid-19.

Yours is a remarkable act of service to humankind.

Happy May Day!