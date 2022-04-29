Namibia: Teachers Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Pupil

29 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Two female teachers at a Tsumeb school in the Oshikoto region were arrested yesterday and charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm after they allegedly assaulted a grade 4 pupil.

The teachers, who are employed at the Tsumeb Junior Primary School, are now also facing suspension from their work.

According to Tsumeb police station commander Cornelius Tsandib, 10-year-old Jossy Somseb was brutally beaten with a pipe all over his body and on the face.

The violence resulted in several bruises and abrasions all over the boy's body.

The reason for the assault is still sketchy.

The principal of the school, Petrina Shafewa, refused to comment, saying the school has handed over the matter to the offices they report to.

"I cannot comment," she said.

Asked for comment, Oshikoto education director Aletta Eises said the directorate will engage the school management to resolve the matter.

Eises, however, added that teachers have no right to administer corporal punishment on learners.

"There is not a single reason which should give a teacher the right to administer corporal punishment. Teachers are going through educational psychology to be able to understand various behavioural patterns and address them according to the knowledge they attained. Beating learners instils fear, and that is counter-productive to inclusive, equitable quality education. As a directorat,e we condemn the actions of the teachers," she stressed.

She reiterated that internal procedures will be followed to address the matter.

Tsumeb constituency councillor Gottlieb Ndjendjela, who was also evasive on revealing information, said he has discussed the matter with Somseb's parents and the teachers, and the parents have "accepted an apology".

"But that still won't stop the authorities from taking action against the teachers. I am not going to comment further," he noted.

Somseb's parents were unavailable at the time of going to print.

This issue happened just a month after another teacher at the Supo Junior Primary school in the Kavango West region was arrested and later released on bail after she allegedly administered corporal punishment as well as asked 30 of her pupils to crawl around on concrete, resulting in some of them sustaining injuries.

Article 56 (1) of the Education Act of 2001 prohibits any teacher or person employed at a private or public school to administer corporal punishment on any pupil.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X