Namibia: Zambezi Swapo Underground Committee of the 80s

opinion

The political movement in the Caprivi strip, which was renamed Zambezi region in 2013, gained momentum with the formation of the Caprivi African National Union (CANU) in 1962.

The political party was headed by liberation struggle icon Brendan Kangongolo Simbwaye and deputised by Albert Mishake Muyongo. It is worth mentioning that the two chiefs of the region then, Chief Simasiku Mamili and Chief Muraliswane Maiba, with the assistance of CANU president Simbwaye, petitioned the Chairman of the Trusteeship of the United Nations on 3 July 1964.

In the petition, the two chiefs demanded that the people of the Caprivi be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the terms of the United Nations Charter which declared, inter alia, the fundamental liberties for all without distinction of race.

There was a political lull after the arrest of Simbwaye and the flight of the CANU leadership into exile. With the CANU-Swapo merger in 1964, political mobilisation was initiated in 1968 by SWALA freedom fighters, who entered the region at Kalobolelwa, Zambia, led by Theophilus Imalwa and deputised by Moses Malamo Manowa. The freedom fighters crisscrossed the area from Singalamwe, Masida, Makanga, Kikiya and finally Sibbinda on 22 June 1968. It was during this time when Tobias Hainyeko was gunned down in a pontoon along the Zambezi River.

Later on, arrests were made in which some people who assisted the freedom firefighters were killed. The victims included Maxwell Kulibabika, the Wenela driver who offered Hainyeko a lift from Singalamwe to Katima Mulilo.

Induna Masida, Lyabboloma Tubakwasa and Benjamin Bebi Lifasi were not spared as they died at the hands of the South African Security Forces.

Again, public political activities in the region were deadened by the South African government. Then came 1975, where a group of political activists crossed into Zambia, and were later followed by large numbers of people from all walks of life. There was again another political lull as Swapo was banned from holding public meetings.

It was against this background that the Swapo Underground Committee was formed, headed by Mzee Charles Lutokwa Sampati.

Other members included the former Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Richard Kamwi, who served as the Secretary for Information and Publicity, veteran Thaddeus Malumo became the Administrative Secretary while Norman Lutibezi, Michael Likando, the late Victor Mabuku and John Lilemba were ordinary members.

The committee played a key role in keeping the Swapo and liberation struggle light burning in times when all hope was lost in reviving the spirit for self-determination.

The Secretary for Information and Publicity would travel to Kasane in Botswana to meet the Swapo leadership in exile, and brought back much-needed information about the political and military activities of the party.

It was indeed a risky business as the South African Security Forces were monitoring his movements.

This led to his arrest, and he was later tortured at Kalimbeza.

It was through the grace of the Lord that he managed to escape into Botswana.

The members would meet in secret places like Ngoma and discussed a number of issues about mobilising the masses, especially the youth.

Then, all hell broke loose when the South African regime swooped on the members by arresting one after another.

The first victim was Mzee Sampati, who was detained for more than six months without trial, then veteran Malumo followed and spent almost a similar period in prison.

Then followed Michael Likando and Norman Lutibezi, who spent a shorter period in prison, and were saved by the advent of the United Nations Resolution 435 and the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG).

The last member of the group was equally detained for a shorter period, and interrogated about his involvement with Swapo.

This committee operated after the Seventies when political stalwarts like Mzee Benjamin Mabuku and others were hunted like birds of prey and hounded out of the region by DTA activists.

The flight and detour of Dr Victor Tonchi on their way to the University of the North was before this period.

Hence, members of this committee of the Eighties have every right to be displayed in the Katima Mulilo Museum, like the political activits before it.

The committee in fact laid the political ground inside the region, and levelled it in preparation for Nantu and Nanso, which carried the banner of Swapo in terms of mobilisation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When SWAPO was allowed to operate freely in the region after the arrival of UNTAG, the Committee joined with other political activists and played a key role in mobilising the masses.

When a broader regional committee was formed to see to the repatriated Namibians from exile, members also joined the mainstream committee.

At this stage, members like the late Alex Mushe and the former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Hon. Simataa, became members and really played a key role in the mobilisation process.

After Independence, as it is a common practice in African politics, the harbingers and light-bearers are usually thrown into the political doldrums.

So, it was with some members of the group who could not make it to veteran status, while those who were dining with the foe somersaulted overnight and continued brushing shoulders with the current masters. Six members are still alive, and it is only Mzee Kamwi who managed to climb the ladder to become a minister. But the main objective to attain Independence has been achieved, and that is what matters.